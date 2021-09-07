Lyell Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $733,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC opened at $202.13 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $204.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

