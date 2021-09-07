Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $374,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,346,000 after purchasing an additional 665,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,987,000 after purchasing an additional 291,793 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $389.34 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $120.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

