Lyell Wealth Management LP Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $503.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.70. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $321.77 and a 52-week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

