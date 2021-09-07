Lyell Wealth Management LP Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx stock opened at $266.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $217.40 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

