Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 101 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW opened at $228.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.14 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.58 and its 200-day moving average is $225.72.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.