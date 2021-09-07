Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $388.33 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $417.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.46.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.