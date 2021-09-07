Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 16,682 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,682 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 220.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Roku by 2,100.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after purchasing an additional 703,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Roku by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Roku by 72.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,293 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU stock opened at $342.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.38 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total transaction of $31,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,578,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,023 shares of company stock worth $206,324,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

