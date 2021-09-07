Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 80.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Mimecast by 14.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MIME shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $2,028,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 800,595 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,480.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $224,284.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,221.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 184,864 shares of company stock valued at $10,243,132 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mimecast stock opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

