Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Superior Group of Companies worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 84.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $219,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $227,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.73. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.