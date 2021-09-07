Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $399,707.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.