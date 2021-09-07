Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LBPH) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:LBPH) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 8th. Longboard Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.10. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $37,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,230,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

