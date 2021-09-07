London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a £100 ($130.65) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LSEG. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £110 ($143.72) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £106 ($138.49) to £103 ($134.57) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,635 ($112.82) to GBX 8,890 ($116.15) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

LSEG stock opened at GBX 8,158 ($106.58) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 1-year high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a market cap of £41.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,812.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

In other news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total value of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

