Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Lowers Stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Telos were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telos by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

In other news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 25,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $811,389.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 172,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,420.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $6,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 840,351 shares of company stock valued at $25,870,031 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Telos stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,492. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 860.50. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.