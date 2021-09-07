Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1,294.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.45. 124,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,003,976. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $213.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

