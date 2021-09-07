Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after buying an additional 137,644 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,550,000 after acquiring an additional 68,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,894,000 after acquiring an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after acquiring an additional 659,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.85. 39,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,947. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average is $85.71.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

