Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,062. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $129.59 and a twelve month high of $133.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

