Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys 274 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILTB. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $4,810,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $142,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $949,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 279,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,297. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.05. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.16 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

