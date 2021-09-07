Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires 2,472 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021,254 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,879 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,076 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $139,759,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.29. 41,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,092. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

