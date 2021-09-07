Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $930,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,125 shares of company stock worth $3,967,840 in the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 103,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

