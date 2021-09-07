Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.05. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.