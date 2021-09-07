LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.94.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LivaNova stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of LivaNova worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.