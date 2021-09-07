Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives $114.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE LSPD traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.70. 72,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,357. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.83. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $120.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -146.78.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

