LightPath Technologies (LPTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect LightPath Technologies to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 1.35. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,517 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of LightPath Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPTH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

