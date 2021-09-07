Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.60

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 150326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYK. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Global by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Liberty Global by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

