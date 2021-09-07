Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.60

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 150326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYK. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72.
Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYK)
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
