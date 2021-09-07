Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,544,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 846,512 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.56% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $18,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of LXP opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

