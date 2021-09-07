Level Four Financial LLC Takes $191,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,438 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,297,000 after purchasing an additional 347,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,502 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 366,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 252,842 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NLY. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.
See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.