Level Four Financial LLC Sells 3,902 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Level Four Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $55,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average is $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

