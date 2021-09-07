Level Four Financial LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Level Four Financial LLC lowered its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 547.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,430,000 after acquiring an additional 772,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQ. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 685,874 shares of company stock worth $167,732,740 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $269.74 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.