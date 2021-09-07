Level Four Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,508,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 7.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

NYSE:PSA opened at $330.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.38. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $209.47 and a 52-week high of $331.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

