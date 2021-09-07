Level Four Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVMI shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nova Measuring Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $100.93 on Tuesday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $104.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

