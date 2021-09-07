Level Four Financial LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,520,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $872,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14.

