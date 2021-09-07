Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,211 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 379.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 6,315.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,349 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

