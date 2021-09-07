Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.54 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTMC. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 105,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PTMC opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

