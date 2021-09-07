Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PRU opened at $104.89 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.16 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

