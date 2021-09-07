Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 491.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 78,795 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 126,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of SPIP opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $31.83.

