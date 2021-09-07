Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,588 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

