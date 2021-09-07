Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 175.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,357,000 after buying an additional 1,775,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,537,000 after buying an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $52,026,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 14.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 280,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 2,495.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 181,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $169.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.00. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.92 and a 12-month high of $182.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

LSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

