Lancaster Colony Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend payment by 26.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Lancaster Colony has a payout ratio of 48.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lancaster Colony to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $175.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.17. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $162.53 and a 1 year high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LANC. Sidoti initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

