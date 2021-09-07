Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 849.83 ($11.10).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 907 ($11.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

LRE stock traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 639 ($8.35). 154,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,757. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 639.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 646.65. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 785 ($10.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.70%.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

