Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 849.83 ($11.10).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 907 ($11.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Lancashire stock traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 639 ($8.35). 154,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,757. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 639.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 646.65. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 785 ($10.26). The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

