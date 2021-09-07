Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Sells $25,500.00 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.58. 1,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,028. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $77.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,239,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKFN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

