Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.60

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.60 and last traded at $75.52, with a volume of 1963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.95.

KHNGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.38.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 43.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.