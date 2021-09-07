KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Holdings Trimmed by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp lowered its stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000.

KARS stock opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31.

