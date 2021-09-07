Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Position Cut by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,438 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 203,843 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 190.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PHG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, ING Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

PHG traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.50. 23,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $61.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.78.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

