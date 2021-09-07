Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Knowles were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

KN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

