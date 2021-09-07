Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT stock traded up $6.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.59. The company had a trading volume of 46,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,020. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.10 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.70.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.48.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.