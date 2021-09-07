Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,822 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,822 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $383.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of -137.35, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $164.16 and a twelve month high of $387.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.22 and a 200 day moving average of $258.89.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

