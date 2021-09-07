Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,573 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BIIB traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.93 and its 200 day moving average is $308.37. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.
Biogen Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.