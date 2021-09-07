Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,573 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.93 and its 200 day moving average is $308.37. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

