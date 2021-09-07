Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 1.9% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 73,437 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,273,000 after acquiring an additional 78,659 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.13. 24,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,747. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $96.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

