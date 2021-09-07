KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

KNOP opened at $17.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $590.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter worth about $657,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,568,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 91.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

